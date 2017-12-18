Popular

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive might be getting a PUBG-style battle royale mode

By

With compound bows, breach charges, adrenaline shots and more.

As you might have noticed, the battle royale genre is as popular now as it's ever been. Games like PUBG, Fortnite and H1Z1 have struck a chord with players, and a number of other games now include their own interpretations of the genre—not least GTA Online and Ark: Survival Evolved. Now, it appears Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is next in line for the battle royale treatment. 

That's according to the Valve News Network, whose latest video examines CS:GO's patches dating back to May 2016. Within, creator Tyler McVicker considers a number of references within each of the shooter's updates that haven't yet made it into the game—such as compound bows, bare-fisted combat, adrenaline shots, breach charges, sonar pulses and MK2 grenades, among a number of other as yet absent features consistent with the battle royale genre.

Beyond the arsenal of features VNN points to there, mentions of the de_canals and survival_island maps (around the 1.20 mark above) make for particularly interesting viewing.

I'd now like to pass this over to all the CS:GO-ers out there. Can we expect a battle royale mode at some point down the line? Let us know in the comments south of here.  

Thanks, VG24/7.   

See comments