Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gets Arms Race mode and Aztec

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive beta keeps getting bigger. The latest patch has added a new Arms Race mode playable on Shoots and Baggage. In Arms Race, every player starts with the same weapon, and gains a new one with every kill. The first player to get a kill with the final weapon, the knife, wins the round. Dead players respawn immediately and the round time is extended to give players time to murder their way through CS:GO's arsenal.

The patch adds a few new weapons, too, including the Scar 20, an auto-sniper for Counter-Terrorists, the G3SG1, an automatic sniper rifle for Terrorists, and the Zeus x27, a one shot insta-kill taser available to both teams in casual mode.

If you're looking for something less wild, the classic Aztec has been added to the map rotations. Here are the patch notes in full from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive site .

Maps:



Added Arms Race maps – Shoots and Baggage

Added Aztec to Classic maps

Gameplay:



Arsenal Arms Race game mode is a single extended round with instant respawn. All players start with the same weapon and get a new one each time they kill an enemy. The progression of unlocked weapons ends with the knife. The first player to get a kill with every weapon wins the match.

Added 'Find A Game' to the Play options menu screen. Find A Game allows you to join an online game of a specific type. This update offers Arsenal Arms Race and Classic Competitive game modes. The map cycle groups include: Classic Maps Arms Race Maps



Added new weapons:



Scar 20 – CT only auto-sniper.

G3SG1 – Terrorist only auto-sniper.

Zeus x27 – Casual Mode only weapon available to both teams.

Adjustments have been made to increase the base accuracy of all weapons.

Jump and land penalties have been decreased, and the rate of stamina gain has been increased.

Bot difficulty has been tuned.

HE grenade damage has been adjusted per pro feedback.

Models



Added two new player skins: Phoenix Faction GIGN



UI



Death notice order reversed.

Updated Italy mini map image.

Bug Fixes