Commandos acquired by Kalypso Media, plans 'completely new games'

Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines was a WW2-set real-time strategy game that looked a wee bit like Red Alert but was a lot harder. If I remember correctly. That's me casting my mind back 20 years, but a quick glance at its Steam page makes me think I've recalled it right.

Perhaps I'll refresh my memory soon, as Tropico publisher Kalypso Media has "secured all rights to the highly-acclaimed fan-favourite gaming IP".

In a statement, Kalypso talks of developing "completely new games for all platforms" and so-called extensive adaptations of "the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms." Which I'm fairly certain means we're in for remasters and new games in their own right.

Kalypso's takeover also nets it the rights to Behind Enemy Lines follow-ups Commandos 2: Men of Courage, Commandos 3: Destination Berlin and Commandos: Strike Force, as well as Pyro Studios’ other titles Imperial Glory and Praetorians. I didn't play any of those myself—I was Red Alert through and through—but I'd love to hear from those of you who did in the comments below.

Here's Simon Hellwig, Kalypso founder and global managing director, on the acquisition: "We have great respect for what the Pyro Studios team have accomplished and created throughout the history of the studio. Therefore, we see it as our responsibility to want to revive and further develop these beloved games for the fans around the world.

"Of course, this will include the development of a completely new games for all platforms, but also an extensive adaptation of the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms."

And here's Ignacio Pérez, founder of Pyro Studios: "We have been looking for a suitable partner for the continuation of our products and brands for a long time. Kalypso has great expertise and experience with rebooting well-known titles, and we are delighted to have our IP in such good hands."