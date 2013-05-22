Civilization V's new civilization abilities and unique units, and how to use them

Unique Ability: Solidarity

You get a free social policy every time you advance to a new era. BOOM.



Unique Unit: Winged Hussar

Replacing the Lancer, these guys are... how best to put this? How about "straight-up boss." They're faster and more powerful than a Lancer. If they deal more damage in combat than they take, the unit they're fighting is forced back one tile. If the enemy has nowhere to run, they take extra damage and may be destroyed.



Unique Building: Ducal Stable

A more awesome version of the non-ducal Stable, building one of these will generate one Gold for every Pasture within the city limits and grant all mounted units built there 15 XP.



Adviser T.J. says:

I really like Poland. If not for the bombshell that is... one of the unannounced civs we're not allowed to talk about yet, I'd even say they're my favorite new civ. Winged Hussars might be the most fun to use military unit in the entire game (and they're up against the likes of Danish Berserkers, so that's saying something). I recommend going straight into Honor policies, banking some Great Generals, and preparing to sweep all competitors off of your starting landmass by the end of the Renaissance. At that point, you can use your incredible ability to get free social policies to pick your poison in terms of victory conditions. Continue your conquests overseas or settle down? Either way, you'll probably want to go into Rationalism, since Science is the fast-track to those free policies.