Civilization V: The Swedish Saga, part 1 (4000 B.C. to 430 A.D.)

My friends! Gather 'round the fire and prepare to hear an epic tale that spans the entirety of human history. I've been posting weekly chronicles of my progress in Civ V's Gods & Kings expansion, and this week begins a totally new game with a totally new civ -- a follow-up to my previous Celtic Chronicle ( Part 1 , Part 2 , Part 3 ). Read on to see legends unfold, world powers rise and fall... and maybe I'll even win this time! Let the Saga begin.