Civilization studio Firaxis Games annouces the first-ever Firaxicon convention

Firaxicon is coming! But while it may sound like Firkraag's big brother has finally launched his quest for vengeance against the child of Gorion, it is in fact the first-ever videogame convention devoted solely to Firaxis Games, the studio behind the Sid Meier's Civilization series. And yes, it is official.

The question of its legitimacy is a fair one in light of the recent situation with Mineorama , but given that it's being promoted on the Firaxis Facebook page , this one appears to be on the up-and-up. It offers some pretty good reasons to attend, too, including a tour of the Firaxis offices, early hands-on time with Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, panels, presentations, a meet-and-greet with various members of the team and "An Evening With Sid Meier," featuring an "exclusive presentation" by the man himself.

Firaxicon runs September 27-28 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore in Cockeysville, MD. Tickets are $40 each, which includes access to all events, dinner and drinks at the Saturday night "Firaxis Feast," and some swag, and are only being sold in advance; if you show up at the door without one, you're not getting in. Order links and other details are available now at Eventbrite .

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
