City builder Kingdoms and Castles gets AI factions in free expansion-sized update

By published

The 2017 colony sim is one of the chillest in the genre.

Audio player loading…

It's probably been a minute since you thought about Kingdoms and Castles (opens in new tab), a well-liked indie city builder that released in 2017. Well, think again, because Kingdoms and Castles just got a big ol' free update adding a host of new stuff. Perhaps most shockingly, what was previously a lonesome survival game now has AI Kingdoms for you to trade with, engage in diplomacy with, and battle. 

There's a whole host of other things added as well: Sea gates for protected harbors, a fog of war system, siege equipment, transport carts for resources, new happiness buildings, a minimap, exploration ships, and masons to upkeep your buildings.

Back around launch our Chris Livingston called Kingdoms and Castles "fun and breezy" which as a genre enthusiast I think is just about perfect. It's the lowest-key, highest fun of the colony builders, made to entertain rather than challenge. Except that's now not so true! There's a new survival mode that's pretty brutally hard.

You can find Kingdoms and Castles on GOG (opens in new tab), itch.io (opens in new tab), and Steam (opens in new tab).

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
See comments