Cities: Skylines breaks Paradox' day-one sales records

City-building sim Cities: Skylines has become Paradox' most successful game launch, selling 250,000 copies in its first 24 hours. The number—tallied from day one sales and pre-orders—has made CEO Fredrik Wester quite happy.

“We would like to offer our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the community for their passionate support and to let them know that we are committed to supporting this wonderful game for years to come, in much the same way that we have for our Crusader Kings and Europa Universalis communities," he sends in a statement.

"We knew that we had a great game on our hands and so to be able to continue to provide fans of the game with a multitude of new content for it going forward is fantastic.”

The inclusion of mod support should certainly help Skylines' longevity. There are already more than 3,400 mods hosted on the Steam workshop page, including one that lets you wander around your city in first-person, and another that adds a convenient autosave function.

