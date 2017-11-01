CIA archive reveals that Osama bin Laden liked retro-games and anime

9-11 mastermind and nominal Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. A massive amount of intelligence was seized during the raid, including hundreds of thousands of files stored on Bin Laden's hard drive. Today, the CIA released nearly 470,000 of those files, and it turns out that not only was he the world's most infamous terrorist, he also had a thing for retro-gaming and anime.

The archive has been conveniently divided into four categories—audio, documents, images, and video—but is nonetheless a massive thing to dig through. But if you're willing, it's all there: Images of everything from Pac-Man to Perestroika Girls, including both title and gameplay screens. A lot of it is the sort of digital detritus you inevitably pick up while surfing the web, banners for Irish betting sites and pictures of Whitney Houston, and of course there are photos of guns and potential targets and what I assume are terrorist training videos. But there's also a full-length copy of the Street Fighter 4: The Ties That Bind anime film in there, too—subtitled in Arabic, of course.

Not kidding: Osama Bin Laden had a big folder of classic game emulator cover art/screens and he LOVED weird bootleg babe games pic.twitter.com/zL58G3wZIaNovember 1, 2017

The CIA noted that some materials collected during the raid have not been made public. Some of the omissions are obvious, like material related to national security, but discovered malware was also removed, as was porn (so apparently there was some), and perhaps most interesting of all, copyrighted content, which altogether paints a rather mundane portrait of an unremarkable mind:

Antz

Batman Gotham Knight

BBC Great Wildlife Moments

Biography – Osama bin Laden

Cars

Chicken Little

CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted

Final Fantasy VII

Heroes of Tomorrow

Home on the Range

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN

National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers

National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets

National Geographic: Predators at War

National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom

Peru Civilization

Resident Evil

Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils

The Kremlin from Inside

The Story of India

The Three Musketeers

Where in the World is Osama bin Laden

The agency also warned that, despite its curation efforts, the collection may include content that is "offensive and/or emotionally disturbing," and thus not suitable for all ages. It could also contain malware: "Prior to accessing this file collection, please understand that this material was seized from a terrorist organization," it wrote. "While the files underwent interagency review, there is no absolute guarantee that all malware has been removed."

Sufficiently cautioned, you may jump in with both feet at cia.gov.