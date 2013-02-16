Chivalry: Medieval Warfare low-grav combat is loud, hilarious

When assaulting a keep in Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, a throaty battle cry is appropriate—it keeps the adrenaline pumping as you cut down your foes. When flailing at plated footmen sailing through the air because of a low-gravity server modification, yelling takes on a whole different, comedic purpose. See (and hear) for yourself in this video.

Try to survive the first ten seconds of the armored acrobatics without laughing yourself hoarse from players jabbing at each other in mid-air while screaming like Dragon Ball Z dropouts. If humanity had landed on the moon during the 12th century, this is probably what it would've looked like.

Thanks, GameSpy .