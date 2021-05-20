Check out some of Overwatch 2's new PvP maps

The big news out of today's Overwatch 2 PvP livestream is that competitions will be shrunk from six players per side to five, with teams role-locked to two support, two DPS, and one tank. It's a big change, and one that sparked a lot of conversation, but it wasn't the only thing that Blizzard had to show off. We also got a look at some of the new PvP maps on the way, including New York, Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, and Monte Carlo, and a new look for Torbjorn.

Rio's story mission has already been seen, but now we can check out Rio's Escort map:

Rock to that Rio rhythm in Overwatch 2.Points of interest: 🐸 Club Sinestesia🦚 Peacock Payload🥣 Oh! Lucio-Oh’s! pic.twitter.com/8gFxkyN2NyMay 20, 2021 See more

New York City is a hybrid PvP map:

Enjoy a New York slice between battles in Overwatch 2. Points of interest: 🏛️ Grand Central Terminal🚒 Engine 11🍕 Jephs Corner Pizza pic.twitter.com/BqxpOvuaYjMay 20, 2021 See more

The NYC map also contains a couple of Easter eggs dedicated to former game director Jeff Kaplan. Did you catch them? With a little help from Polygon, here's a hint.

(Image credit: Jeremy Craig (Twitter))

Rome is designed for the new Push mode, a twist on payload modes that sees two teams fighting to control a robot that pushes barriers back and forth across a map. The mode has undergone a number of changes since it was introduced at BlizzCon in 2019.

Roam the streets of Rome in Overwatch 2. Points of interest: 🏛️ Colosseum ⛲ Beautiful fountains🆚 Zephyrus Vs. Maximus pic.twitter.com/aqWLERRl6fMay 20, 2021 See more

Toronto was also included, but I'm pretty sure we've already seen this one already. Still, as a good Canadian boy I am obligated to include it:

Weather the Toronto winter in Overwatch 2Points of interest: 🏨 Hotel Montebianco☕ Tim Fordsons🍁 Maple Leaf Trees pic.twitter.com/FwJNo5y5j8May 20, 2021 See more

The highlight of the map showcase was the reveal of the new Monte Carlo map, a gorgeously illuminated Escort map featuring flying yachts, autopilot cars, and opulence as far as the eye can see.

Race toward the Monte Carlo finish line in Overwatch 2.Points of interest: 🏎️ Auto Pilot Cars✨ Sparkles🛥️ Flying Yachts pic.twitter.com/tlE6d8UJ8RMay 20, 2021 See more

Blizzard also revealed an updated Overwatch 2 look for Torbjorn, who's "more battle-hardened" for the new game. New changes to the UI and HUD for some heroes, including Mercy and Zenyatta, are also in the works.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard)

There's still a lot we don't know about Overwatch 2, including a release date, but it seems that Blizzard is finally ready to start showing it off in earnest: More about what's coming in the game will be revealed later this year. If you missed today's Overwatch 2 PvP livestream, you can catch the whole thing below.