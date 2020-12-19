Change your Cyberpunk 2077 hairstyle with this mod

By far the least shocking of all the things in Cyberpunk 2077's release that are very shocking is the fact that in a world predicated entirely upon modifying your body for aesthetics or profit or whatever, you cannot change your hair. Modders, as they often do, have found a temporary fix for a ridiculous thing in a game.

You can find a package of instructions for changing your character's look over on NexusMods, at the "In-Game Haircuts" mod. Thanks to the modder, woodbricks, for that.

It doesn't actually let you get a haircut in game, but it does give you instructions on how to use a hex editor to change your character's hairstyle in the save file, which you can then load up without closing the game. You're out of luck on changing your hair if you've made V bald, though. Bald stays bald, for now. You can give male V the female-only hairstyles and vice-versa, though they don't look very nice since they weren't designed to fit on the opposite sex.

It truly is strange that you need a mod for this. For all that Cyberpunk 2077's character creator is detailed and in-depth, the game really does lack a common feature. Perhaps our Jody MacGregor said it best: "In Night City, 'style is everything.' But the only way to change your style is by wearing different clothes."

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of those troubled launches we'll be talking about for years, I reckon. CD Projekt has had a very bad week, what with the disturbing glitches, major retailers offering refunds, and angry employees.