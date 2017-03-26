Cat-loving modder overhauls Fallout 4's slow, stupid felines

This week on the Mod Roundup, a modder is dismayed at seeing Fallout 4's cats so easily killed in firefights and decides to buff their stats, so they're not quite so slow, unlucky, and unaware. Plus, a mod combines The Witcher 3's version of Gwent with Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (it'll make more sense when you read about it below). Also, there's a mod that provides a nice fix for the camera view when driving No Man's Sky's new Path Finder vehicles.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

More Realistic Cats for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

A self-described cat person created this mod after noticing the cats in Fallout 4 seemed slow, unlucky, unaware of danger, and exhibited very little in the way of cat-like behavior, which typically resulted in them being killed when firefights broke out. With the mod installed, Fallout 4's felines are more aware of danger, dash away when shooting starts, heal faster, and just for insurance, have a greater health pool. Most of this is due to the modder putting points into Perception, Agility, and Luck—in the vanilla game, cats scored zero in all three of these attributes. Zero! Has anyone at Bethesda ever met a cat?

Cats can also no longer open doors, which they apparently can do in vanilla. I'm not sure if I completely agree with this particular change, since my own cat is actually pretty darn good at opening doors (and when he can't, he yowls until I open it for him, which is just as effective).

GwentTWCG

Nexus Mods link

There are two ways to play Gwent: inside The Witcher 3, or in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Now, a mod lets you combine them by importing the art from the standalone Gwent game into The Witcher 3's in-game, uh, game. Not all cards are available to use the new art, and the mod has only been tested with the GOG Game of the Year version (1.31) of The Witcher 3.

Exocraft camera fix for No Man's Sky

Nexus Mods link

The new exocraft added to No Man's Sky are fun to drive—and more than a little destructive—but the third-person camera leaves a lot to be desired, as the follow distance is so close you can barely see the vehicle you're piloting. This mod fixes that, allowing the camera to trail at more of a distance. It makes it easier to see where you're going and gives you a better view of your cool new wheels.