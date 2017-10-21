Card game Duelyst adding new Generals and 100+ other cards

Duelyst is a damned good card game. In fact, there's an argument for it being better than Hearthstone, the behemoth that helped inspire it. Since its release last year developer Counterplay Games has dealt regular expansions to players, and next month's one is a biggie. It's adding 100+ cards, but perhaps more importantly there's a new crop of Generals, cards that are at the core of every deck.

The six Generals will be the first to arrive in the game since launch. You can take a sneak peek at them here: they have cool names like Shidai Stormblossom and Maehv Skinsolder and their bloodbound spells (basically unique abilities) range from stunning nearby enemy minions to summoning a Ripper Egg.

As for the 100+ new cards, Counterplay isn't giving much away yet. There's also the promise of "new game mechanics" but again, no detail.

The Immortal Vanguard expansion, as its called, will arrive "mid-November". If you haven't checked out Duelyst yet, it's free-to-play on Steam. Here's Tom's glowing review.