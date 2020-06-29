Call of Duty: Warzone will support 200-player matches starting tonight

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Four Reloaded update is big in a couple ways. One, the update will be 22 to 30 GB, and up to 36 GB if you're updating a full copy of Modern Warfare and not just Warzone. And two, the patch will increase the player count of Warzone Quads matches from 150 to 200.

That's 50 teams of four, which is a lot of bodies to go through for the win in CoD's free-to-play battle royale mode. I wonder if more players will mean longer matches or more intense fighting at the start? We'll find out when the update goes live at 11 pm Pacific tonight.

200-player lobbies won't be around for forever—it's a "limited-time" mode according to Activision's blog, but we aren't sure how limited right now.

Back on the topic of the download size, the good news is that the overall size of Warzone will decrease once the giant update is installed. That won't comfort anyone with a slow or capped internet connection, but I try to find silver linings where I can.

Also coming to Warzone in this update are Supply Run Contracts that give you a discount at a specific Buy Station if you make it there within a time limit, a 'Juggernaut Royale' mode, and a spotter scope for marking enemies. For players of regular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, the update includes a new map and a new mode. You can read about all the additions in the announcement post.