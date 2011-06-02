Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 won't have dedicated servers, perks and kill streaks detailed

Kotaku have been reporting more leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 information, shedding more light on Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer mode. As well as new kill streaks and individual perks, there will also be a series of team perks that will confer bonuses to every member of a side.

There's some bad news, however. Kotaku say that "this latest Call of Duty still won't support dedicated servers, instead relying on the hosted servers found in previous iterations of the game." For an overview of why this is a problem, check out this analysis of host advantage in previous Call of Duty titles.

Still, there's a silver lining. It looks as though Modern Warfare 2's controversial tactical nuke that would instantly end a multiplayer game if one player got too many consecutive kills will be removed for Modern Warfare 3. Read on for a list of the new perks and kill streaks leaked to Kotaku.

Update: Infinity Ward creative strategist Robert Bowling has tweeted in response to the leak to say that "There is no Stopping Power, OMA, Commando, or Nukes. Beyond that, you'll have to wait & see."

Kotaku say that the details below are accurate as far as they know, but could change between now and Modern Warfare 3's November release. For more on Modern Warfare 3, check out the details gleaned from the enormous info-leak a few weeks ago, including news of the 20 multiplayer maps, and the two Spec-Ops modes. You can also watch the first Modern Warfare 3 trailer here .

Team perks:



Blast Shield: Unknown.

Unknown. Health Regen: Regenerate health over time.

Regenerate health over time. Stun Protection: Prevent stunning from flash grenades.

Individual perks:



Blind Eye: This makes you immune to computer-controlled and player-controlled killstreaks. The pro version makes your launchers lock on faster and gives you extra bullet damage to vehicles.

This makes you immune to computer-controlled and player-controlled killstreaks. The pro version makes your launchers lock on faster and gives you extra bullet damage to vehicles. Assassin: This makes you immune to UAV, thermal, and heartbeat sensors. The pro version also makes you immune to CUAV, EMP and no longer shows your name in red or the crosshair in red when you're targeted.

This makes you immune to UAV, thermal, and heartbeat sensors. The pro version also makes you immune to CUAV, EMP and no longer shows your name in red or the crosshair in red when you're targeted. Point Guard: Every two assists count as a kill towards your killstreak.

Every two assists count as a kill towards your killstreak. Dead Silence: You make no noise.

You make no noise. Recon: Gives you a special kind of radar to spot enemies, most likely. We're not sure on this one.

Killstreaks: