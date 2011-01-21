Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 being developed by three studios. Out November this year

Activision have recruited three studios to work on the next Call of Duty title. Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software.

The LA Times report that in the wake of Infinity-gate (where Infinity Ward co-founders Jason West and Vince Zampella were fired last March), the Modern Warfare developers have been sufficiently affected enough by staff losses that extra help has been sought from Sledgehammer Games. Read on for more detals.

Sledgehammer - a studio recruited by Activision to work on a Call of Duty spin-off game - are now helping Infinity Ward out on the single-player component of their current title, which is tipped to be Modern Warfare 3 (no surprises there).

Wisconsin-based Raven Software have also been brought in to work on the multi-player element, according to the article.

This will be the first time in Infinity Ward's Call of Duty history that aid has been sought for development on a project, with all previous Modern Warfare games being produced solely by the IW team. With the loss of many of Infinity Ward's staff, it comes of no surprise that Activision are doing all they can to ensure that this year's Call of Duty title is out on time, which will most likely be in November once more. However, this action will probably delay the production of Sledgehammer Games' own Call of Duty title.