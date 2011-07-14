Call of Duty: Elite beta invites to land today

Kotaku are reporting that Activision are sending out the first wave of Call of Duty: Elite beta invites today. Some of the two million Black Ops players who registered for the stat-tracking and community system will receive their invites sometime over the next 24 hours. Those who don't receive anything today are likely to have an invite in their inbox within the next month.

If you get in on the beta, Call of Duty: Elite will allow users to test some of the system's functions with Black Ops. Elite won't be fully available until November with the launch of Modern Warfare 3, but if you're a die-hard CoD fan, you'll be able to get a feel for what Activision are offering with Elite from this trial. The full list of features for the premium service is to be announced at Call of Duty XP this September.

If you get an invite today and try out Elite, let us know what you think in the comments.