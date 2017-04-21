Call of Duty countdown confirms a return to WWII

It appears that the rumor that Activision's Call of Duty series would return to the Second World War in its next installment was true: A countdown at callofduty.com is leading to the "worldwide reveal livestream" of Call of Duty: WWII in the middle of next week.

The site doesn't reveal anything more than the setting, with an image of an American GI who's clearly seen too much, and that Sledgehammer Games is the developer. An option to sign up to be notified when the livestream begins is also available.

Roughly five days remain on the clock, and in case there was any doubt it's labeled with the time and date of the reveal: April 26, at 10 am PT. We've reached out to Activision for more information, and while we'll probably have to wait for the big moment like everyone else, we'll let you know if we hear more.