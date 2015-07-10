Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's Zombies mode trailered

By

CODZomb

Oooookay?

That video above is a trailer for the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies mode. It's called Shadows of Evil and... Well, here are the details:

"Set in a 1940’s film-noir era, Shadows of Evil introduces four unwitting characters – The Magician, The Femme-Fatale, The Cop and The Boxer – into an unravelling experience masterminded by the mysterious Shadow Man."

Those characters are voiced by Jeff Goldblum, Heather Graham, Ron Perlman, Band of Brothers star Neal McDonough and Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo. It will also, as the trailer shows, star Darkness-like tentacles.

It all looks really weird. Which, fair play, is one way to get me interested in a Call of Duty game.

Anyway, below you will find some screenshots and the obligatory inclusion of Jeff Goldblum's most famous videogame appearance.

CODZomb II

CODZomb III

CODZomb IV

