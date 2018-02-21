Burnout Paradise Remastered won't have microtransactions

Burnout Paradise Remastered, a hi-res redo of Criterion's 2008 open-world racer bundled with the eight DLC packs from the 'Year of Paradise,' is coming to consoles in March and PC sometime after that. It sounds like a pretty sweet package, but enthusiasm was dampened somewhat when someone noticed that the PlayStation Store listing had a line stating, "in-game purchases optional."

It was a notable inclusion because Burnout Paradise Remastered, like the original release, is being published by EA, whose overreach in Star Wars Battlefront 2 is largely responsible for catalyzing the current campaign against loot boxes. Its reputation with regard to in-game purchases is not exactly stellar. Fortunately, that's not actually happening here: The optional in-game purchases notation has since been removed from the listing, and community manager Ben Walke hit up Twitter to say that the listing was a mistake.

Just a heads up, but the store listing for #BurnoutParadise that mentions "In-game purchases optional" is an error. There is no MTX or any additional paid for content. Pitch forks down please. pic.twitter.com/hPX8gLKiAGFebruary 21, 2018

PCGamesN pointed out that one DLC pack that Burnout Paradise Remastered doesn't include is the Time Savers Pack, which unlocks all 35 vehicles in the base game along with their Burning Route and some Carbon variants, and the gold and platinum paint schemes. Unless someone changes their mind, that means you'll have to work for them if you want them: The full listing of what you'll need to do (and what you'll get for your efforts) is up at ea.com.