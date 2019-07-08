Bungie is investigating why Destiny 2 won't run on Ryzen 3000 PCs

(Image credit: Bungie)

Several Destiny 2 players who upgraded to a Ryzen 3000 series CPU are reporting that the game will not load properly. It's not clear what is causing the hiccup, though the good news is that Bungie is aware of the problem and is looking into it.

AMD's new Ryzen 3000 series CPUs landed on store shelves just yesterday. Given that it has only been a day since release, it's not clear how widespread the problem is with Destiny 2. However, there's a growing thread on Reddit related to the issue, along with a several more on Bungie's forums. So far, I have not seen a single post from a user claiming to get Destiny 2 to run on a Ryzen 3000 setup.

"Upon taking out my new processor and board (Ryzen 5 3600X and Gigabyte Aorus Elite) and putting back my old system (3770K and Z77 Sabertooth) on the same Windows install, Destiny 2 launches without issues. No amount of fiddling will resolve this," Bungie forum member PrBPickles states.

PrBPickles also claims to have tried a clean install of Windows, along with applying the latest drivers and various other troubleshooting steps, all to no avail.

"Thank you for your report. We have escalated this issue for investigation," a Bungie rep replied.

Looking at the various complaints, it does not appear to be related to AMD's new X570 chipset, as the problem is being reported on both X570 and X470 setups. The reports of a compatibility issue are also starting to pile up on Twitter.

@Bungie You might want to look into this. Me and a lot of others just upgraded to Ryzen 3000 CPU's and the game doesnt launch. https://t.co/w3lgQRpJ0wJuly 8, 2019

Some of the reports also note that Destiny 2 appears in the Task Manager when trying to load the game, but with a low CPU usage. And of course the game is not actually running in those instances.

Destiny 2 appears to be the only game affected at the moment. Hopefully that means this can be resolved with a simple patch from Bungie, though as of right now, there is no resolution available to affected Ryzen 3000 CPU owners (other than downgrading, which is not really a resolution).