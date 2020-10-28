Build an intricate trash-powered supply chain in Everything is Garbage

Everything is Garbage is an automated factory simulator where everything you build comes from the wonder of garbage. It's a fun, pocket-sized game made in 72 hours for the Ludum Dare 47 game jam and it's the perfect 30-minute break for anyone who's ever wondered how to build a corporate empire only from trash.

Beginning with a single pile of garbage, your first task is to start making money. You can't really do much with your humble trash pile, so the only thing to do is use it as fertilizer to grow produce. After purchasing and growing turnips on your farm, you'll need to buy a market where you can sell your crops. Once you have that setup, just watch the money roll in and then the sky's the limit. From the trash, a golden cash cow will rise.

(Image credit: Sam, Evan, Jay and Robbie)

When the money starts flowing you can begin to build your own little economy, complete with schools, libraries, universities, and more. There are more garbage piles available to purchase, but you'll also have to watch out for when they become depleted. It's easy enough to refill them, though: You simply throw your cash into the hole and more trash will appear like magic.

After you've set up your epic supply chain, it's so satisfying to watch the resources jumping from one building to another across the map. You can watch your garbage leap and transform from building to building until it emerges as a human baby, a university graduate, and then a productive member of society. It's a beautiful process.

This supply chain is not simply for satisfaction, though; There's an end goal. The last building to unlock is the great Obelisk, an ominous black pyramid that emits a low humming noise. You'll have to find out for yourself what happens when you finally power it up.

Everything is Garbage is available to download and play for free over on Itch.io