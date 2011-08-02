Borderlands 2 to be announced at Gamescom?

So sayeth a shadowy source. Borderlands 2 is set to be officially announced by 2K in the near future, if that source - talking to Eurogamer - is to be believed. According to the unnamed person, the game is set to release sometime in 2012, and like its predecessor is due to release across PC, Xbox 360 and PS3.

It's not the first time we've heard rumours of the co-op FPS/RPG getting a sequel; back in April Eurogamer also reported that the unannounced title had shown up on a developer's unprotected CV, leading to speculation that development was already underway. However, this is the first time anyone has come forward and claimed that the game is in production.

Gearbox, developers of original title, are currently developing Aliens: Colonial Marines and the mad looking Brothers In Arms: Furious 4, which Tim saw during E3 this year. Given their website claims that they're currently developing a mystery third game alongside them, we can be sure that they're working on something they've not announced yet. How soon, however, is more difficult to say.

We gave Borderlands a score of 86 when we reviewed it back in 2009, and I'm looking forward to seeing what direction Gearbox are planning to take the franchise. What would you want to see improved in a possible new installment? More than 4 player co-op? A more structured singleplayer option? Let us know in the comments.