Bohemia Interactive devs arrested for "spying"

Greek news sites are reporting that two Czechs have been arrested on Lemnos, after taking photographs and video of military installations. The two claim to be developers working for Bohemia Interactive, out gathering reference material for Arma 3, which takes place on the Greek island. This hasn't yet washed with the Greek authorities who've slapped them with espionage charges.

The story has been confirmed by Marek Spanel, CEO and co-founder of Bohemia Interactive, who elected not to discuss the matter any further on the official Bohemia Interactive forums , "at least until we know more specific details about the case."

This isn't the first time the Greek authorities have been a bit over-enthusiastic in their counter-espionage policy. In 2001, 12 British plane spotters were held on spying charges for taking photographs at an air-show near Kalamata, in southern Greece. Though they were confident of being cleared at the time, eight received three-year sentences for espionage, and the rest were convicted of aiding and abetting.

We'll bring you more details as they come in.

