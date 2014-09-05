BlizzCon 2014 Virtual Ticket provides full online streaming access, for a price

It so happens that most of the world is not close to Anaheim, California, so getting to Blizzcon can be a hassle. That doesn't mean you can't follow the proceedings though, because the internet exists. Not only can you watch everything that happens at Blizzcon live and in HD, but you can also watch people make rude remarks in the accompanying comment section.

There is a catch though: to purchase a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket you'll need to cough up $39.99 (or $43.95 in Australia). Seems a bit steep for the privilege of watching stuff remotely, but to sweeten the deal you'll also get “commemorative BlizzCon in-game goodies for World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, Diablo III, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm”.

The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket covers everything happening at the event. There's two channels broadcasting concurrently, providing access to all the panels, interviews and contents you could desire. There's also an on-demand service running for a fortnight after the event, in case you miss anything.

Tickets can be purchased here . BlizzCon takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California on November 7-8.