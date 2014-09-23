Blizzard's MMO Titan canceled after seven years in development

We never knew how exactly Blizzard was going to follow up World of Warcraft, but we knew that they were working on another MMO codenamed Titan. That is no longer the case. After seven years of rumors and speculation, the company revealed that Titan is canceled.

"We didn't find the fun," Blizzard co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime told Polygon in an interview. "We didn't find the passion. We talked about how we put it through a reevaluation period, and actually, what we reevaluated is whether that's the game we really wanted to be making. The answer is no."

Blizzard's senior vice president of story and franchise development said the decision to kill the project was "excruciating." Morhaime added that Blizzard hasn't ruled out making another MMO in the future, but that it's not where the company wants to spend its time at the moment.

Not surprisingly, it cited the popularity of Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm as part of the reason it canceled Titan. Metzen said that Blizzard wants to inspire people in the company to be creative and experiment, and that not all of its projects have to be "colossal, summer blockbuster-type products."

Titan first came to light via job listings in 2007 and then, in 2010, Blizzard officially acknowledged it. Blizzard is known for taking its sweet time with development, but we knew that it was having extra difficulty with Titan since May of last year , when we received reports that it was being completely overhauled. The report also claimed the Titan team shrunk from 100 down to 30 staff, with the remaining team tasked with reassessing the title.

Check out Polygon's report for the full story.