Blizzard looking for dev to "facilitate product placement" in next-gen MMO

A job listing on Blizzard.com spotted by a member of NeoGAF suggests that Blizzard are planning to include product placement in their new MMO.

The job listing for a franchise development producer. Among the job requirements, one requires that applicants be able to "work with major consumer brands to facilitate product placement and licensing within the world of Blizzard Entertainment's next-gen MMO that enhances the gameplay experience."

It's hard to remember an occasion when product placement in a game has especially enhanced anything, but the inclusion of modern products would suggest a contemporary or futuristic setting for Blizzard's next MMO, codenamed Project Titan.

Project Titan first appeared on a leaked planning document which pegged it for a late 2013 release. In February last year Blizzard CEO, Mike Morhaime said that Blizzard have "some of our most experienced MMO developers, people who spent years working on the World of Warcraft team, working on the project.

"We're really trying to leverage all the lessons we've learned throughout the years. So we're kind of taking a step back with all that knowledge to make something that's completely new and fresh. We're not trying to make a WoW sequel," he said. Beyond that, very little is known about Blizzard's enigmatic new MMO. What do you think, could product placement add to the experience?