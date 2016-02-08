Blizzard is 25 years old today

On February 8, 1991, three guys from California founded a company you've likely never heard of, called Silicon & Synapse. Today, that same company marked 25 years of incredibly successful operation, most of it under a different name you certainly have heard of: Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard did some cool but relatively unremarkable things in its early days, like Lost Vikings and Blackthorne, but Warcraft: Orcs & Humans in 1994, and then Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness in '95 really set things rolling. After that came Diablo, StarCraft, World of Warcraft, years of sequels and expansions galore, and in more recent history, Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm, both of them big hits in their own right.

There are literally no duds in that list, and so it's perfectly understandable (and forgivable) that the 25th anniversary celebration video Blizzard released today is more of a quickie flashback to past glories than it is a look ahead to the future—although CEO Mike Morhaime wraps up by saying he's excited for what's coming. “We have, I think, some of the most talented developers. We're going to have some really awesome games to play in the future,” he says. “So once again thank you for showing your support, for continuing to play our games, and we hope to live up to the high expectations that you guys have of us.”