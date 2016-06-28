Blizzard has acknowledged Overwatch matchmaking problems in Australia

If you're an Australian Overwatch player, you might have noticed some performance issues over the past few days. Players have reported drastic ping increases, due to a matchmaking problem which has routed some players away from local servers, and onto ones they wouldn't normally be assigned to.

The issue is affecting several countries in Blizzard's "Americas" region, including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. The good news is that Blizzard has acknowledged the mysterious issue, which first popped up last Thursday. The bad news is that it might take a while before it's properly fixed.

"We’re still investigating possible causes, so we don’t have a solid ETA on when everything will get back to normal," the rep wrote on Battle.net. "Unfortunately, it’s unlikely we’ll be able to identify the bug and implement a permanent solution this week, but we’ll be trying out some things over the next few days that may improve your experience for a short time. This would only be a temporary band-aid, though; our biggest priority is to find a fix that addresses the problem at its source."

The studio, naturally, is sorry. "We’re super sorry for the inconvenience, and we’ll be sure to update everyone as soon as we make any sort of major progress. Thanks again for letting us know something was wrong, and most of all for your continued support."

Cheers, Kotaku.