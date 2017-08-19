BioWare is dropping support for Mass Effect: Andromeda's single-player

In a statement from the Mass Effect: Andromeda team, it's been confirmed that the single-player portion of the game will no longer receive ongoing support. The final update was 1.10, which included a small list of tweaks and bug fixes. Shortly after Andromeda's launch, BioWare released patch 1.06, known for fixing problems with the cinematics, squashing a host of bugs, and improving the less-than-perfect animations.

Here's the statement in full:

"With each patch, you let us know we were heading in the right direction, and we're grateful to everyone who joined us on this journey. We're proud of what we created, and we hope you enjoyed it as well.

Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda’s story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark.

Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content.

In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day.

We appreciate all the millions of people who came with us to the Andromeda galaxy. We hope to see you again in the Mass Effect universe.

The Mass Effect Andromeda Team"

If the story mode isn't your thing, Andromeda's multiplayer mode will still be updated with new multiplayer missions, character kits, and secret content for N7 Day—breathe easy.

It's no major surprise that BioWare wants to call it a day on Andromeda's single-player. Short of starting over, there's not much to be done for the inconsistent writing and repetitive, shallow quests. It's not our favorite Mass Effect, but even so, it's sad to see it come and go so abruptly. Here's to hoping Anthem can fill the void.