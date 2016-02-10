Recommended XCOM 2 soldier builds

Play it! You can play XCOM 2 at the PC Gamer Weekender in London from March 5-6. Click here to find out more.

XCOM 2’s classes share similarities and themes with the soldier types from the first game, but the Sharpshooter, Ranger, Specialist and Grenadier are all very distinct from their predecessors. There are many ways to combine perks, gear and soldiers to create powerful squads, and you should experiment often to find new strategies and tactics—but if you’d like some straight-up advice, read on for my favorite builds of XCOM 2’s classes.

Remember, you can respec characters through the Advanced Warfare Center facility.

Ranger builds

Sharpshooter builds

Specialist builds

Grenadier builds

Hybrid builds