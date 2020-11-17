The best guns in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Looking for the best Destiny 2: Beyond Light? Destiny 2's latest expansion is here, rolling out a whole series of changes across Bungie's solar system. Many of those changes are to the game's sci-fi arsenal. Some old Destiny 2 weapons have been retired, with new weapons and perks arriving in their stead.

These changes might result in some holes in your collection. So I've scoured the expansion top to bottom, ground out public events, and dispensed cosmic ammo by the bucketload to bring you my list of the best Destiny 2: Beyond Light guns. First though, here's a quick rundown of the exciting new perks dropped into the pool.

The best new Destiny 2: Beyond Light perks

As I mentioned, Beyond Light adds a bunch of new perks. There's a whole range of perks that fold into existing builds, alongside one or two that create a whole host of new possibilities. They are as follows:

Chain Reaction: Final Blows create explosions.

Final Blows create explosions. Surplus: Increases Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability for each fully charged ability.

Increases Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability for each fully charged ability. One for All: Damaging three targets gives a damage bonus for a short time.

Damaging three targets gives a damage bonus for a short time. Thresh: Kills generate super energy.

Kills generate super energy. Wellspring: Kills generate ability energy divided between uncharged abilities.

The Surplus and Wellspring combo is particularly formidable, although Chain Reaction is also another perk not to be overlooked. You might even see one or two of these perks pop up in my recommendations.

The best new Destiny 2: Beyond Light weapons

Hailing Confusion

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Suggested Perks: Outlaw/Demolitionist or Surplus/Wellspring

Outlaw/Demolitionist or Surplus/Wellspring Source: World drop on Europa

World drop on Europa Ammo and Damage Type: Primary + Kinetic

Hailing Confusion might be the best example of what the new perk combinations can do. It's stable, accurate, and has little in the way of recoil. It's a member of 390RPM Pulse Rifles, giving it that Bygones/Last Perdition feel.

Adored

Weapon type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Suggested Perks: Triple Tap/Snapshot Sights

Triple Tap/Snapshot Sights Source: "Forging Your Own Path" quest

"Forging Your Own Path" quest Ammo and Damage Type: Special + Arc energy

90RPM Sniper Rifles are probably some of the most common rifles out there, and for good reason. This new sniper is basically a stat-for-stat reincarnation of Beloved with minor tweaks and a new lick of paint. As it's a quest reward, you'll also be afforded the flexibility of choosing to switch between Triple Tap or Killing Wind and Vorpal Weapon or Snapshot Sights. It also looks way better than Beloved, if aesthetics are important to you.

The Steady Hand

Weapon type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Suggested Perks: Zen Moment/Snapshot Sights

Zen Moment/Snapshot Sights Source: Iron Banner Reward

Iron Banner Reward Ammo and Damage Type: Primary and Kinetic

If there's one thing top tier PvP players love, it's a hand cannon. The Steady Hand potential to be a particularly fearsome example, given the adjustments to the weapon archetype in Season 12. This roll is definitely tailored to getting the edge on your opponent with that initial shot, while taking advantage of the added time to kill brought by 120 RPM hand cannons.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Stars in Shadow

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Suggested Perks: Outlaw/Dragonfly

Outlaw/Dragonfly Source: Crucible reward

Crucible reward Ammo and Damage Type: Primary and Solar

Many players still mourn the loss of Redrix's Broadsword. It fell off the meta a long time ago and nothing has quite replaced it (largely because the meta couldn't accommodate it). Now, with Beyond Light, you can relive the excitement of testing out a fancy new 340 RPM Pulse Rife. While it can roll with Thresh, nothing can quite top a good Outlaw/Dragonfly combo on a Pulse Rifle. Either way, Stars in Shadow has a laundry list of different perks, so you can experiment with a wide array of possibilities.

Deafening Whisper

Weapon type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Suggested Perks: Surplus/Wellspring

Surplus/Wellspring Source: "Hunt for the Wrathborn" quest

"Hunt for the Wrathborn" quest Ammo and Damage Type: Special and Void Energy

Deafening Whisper combines a new weapon type with new perks, letting you boost a waveframe grenade launcher with Wellspring and Surplus. Given the only other waveframe grenade launcher in the game, Martyr's Retribution, disappeared along with the Sundial, the rarity and unique functionality of this weapon archetype makes it a vital inclusion in your arsenal.

Blast Battue

Weapon type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Suggested Perks: Spike Grenades or Mini Frags/Clown Cartridge/Chain Reaction or Auto-loading Holster (Rampage too, if you are one of THOSE people)

Spike Grenades or Mini Frags/Clown Cartridge/Chain Reaction or Auto-loading Holster (Rampage too, if you are one of THOSE people) Source: Season Pass reward

Season Pass reward Ammo and Damage Type: Heavy and Arc energy

All hail spike grenades! Given the sorry state of rocket launchers, it couldn't hurt to keep a high DPS heavy legendary weapon like Blast Battue in your back pocket, especially if you're unable to use an exotic for damage in that slot.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bonechiller

Weapon type: Shotgun

Shotgun Suggested Perks: Auto-loading Holster/Opening Shot (PvP) or Auto-Loading Holster/Dragonfly (PvE)

Auto-loading Holster/Opening Shot (PvP) or Auto-Loading Holster/Dragonfly (PvE) Source: World drop on Europa

World drop on Europa Ammo and Damage Type: Special and Void energy

Given this is a slug shotgun with the ability to roll the Dragonfly perk, that should be reason enough to hunt down the Bonechiller. But its impressive range makes it that bit tastier when it comes to knocking somebody's block off with a well-placed blast.

Thermal Erosion

Weapon type: Machinegun

Machinegun Suggested Perks: Zen Moment/Dragonfly

Zen Moment/Dragonfly Source: "Fallen Empire" campaign reward

"Fallen Empire" campaign reward Ammo and Damage Type: Heavy and Solar energy

If like me you enjoy mowing down countless enemies with a machine gun, look no further than Thermal Erosion. It might not be an exact replica of my beloved 21% Delirium, but it does a good job at pretending.

That's it for my legendary weapon recommendations for Beyond Light, but ensure to experiment yourself, tweaking weapons and their perks to best facilitate whatever wacky build you are running. The solar system is your oyster, and now you've got the tools to shuck it.