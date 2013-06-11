Battlefield 4 stream is showing multiplayer games live from the E3 2013 show floor

As I write a helicopter is on fire trying to strafe the top level of the Shanghai skyscraper that collapsed in the impressive E3 demo yesterday . The Battlfield 4 multiplayer livestream is up, showing live feeds from the 64 networked PCs running BF4 on the show floor. It's a good opportunity to tour that huge new map though, word of warning, they seem to be saying the word "levolution" a lot. Aha! The skyscraper just collapsed. It turns out that fills the whole map with dust, and repositions the capture point at the top of the skyscraper in the midst of its wrecked foundations. Watch the chaos below.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .