Battlefield 3 "Moments" machinima has flying jeeps, crashes tank into flying chopper

If you like Battlefield 3, or war movies, or just explosions then you should definitely take a look at the five minute "Moments" machinima for Battlefield 3. It creator Robert Stoneman one week to make with help from 15 in-game stuntmen. See quadbikes speeding backwards over the dunes of Bandar Desert, see jets duelling over the Alborz and see what happens when a tank lands on top of a low-flying chopper. I don't know about you, but this is one of the slickest Machinima vids I've seen in a while.