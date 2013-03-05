Battlefield 3: End Game launch trailer jumps the gun - available to Premium players next week

EA have released the launch trailer for Battlefield 3's final DLC pack, End Game. Logically, then, you'd assume this last hooah of maps, vehicles and modes has released? Nope! The huddled troops of the PC nation have another week to wait for the End Game supply drop. Meanwhile an army of PS3 owning premium members are free to unwrap the new arsenal from today. Fie on their black boxes and reduced server size!

End Game is scheduled to hit PC on March 12th for Premium subscribers, with everyone else required to twiddle their thumbs in anticipation for the March 26th general release. The DLC brings Capture the Flag and Air Superiority modes, three new vehicles, a dropship and four new maps, each based on a different season. A bit like what Vivaldi did, just with explosions and killing.

As you can plainly see from the trailer, bike-based capture the flag action seems to be a ridiculous slice of fun. Hopefully the same madcap chases will be equally as forthcoming outside of DICE's carefully choreographed trailer making.