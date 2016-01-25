Battleborn characters Ghalt and Deande showcased in new videos

We learned a little bit about Ghalt and Deande – two characters from Gearbox's forthcoming MOBA-like FPS Battleborn – only a couple of weeks ago. Now we can see them in action thanks to the promotional videos embedded below, both of which offer up a generous serving of gameplay footage.

Ghalt is a shotgun-wielding "hook and trap specialist", while Deande looks like a pretty typical stealth-oriented player, capable of spawning clones of herself and moving around maps undetected.

Battleborn releases in May. Evan Lahti got his hands on a preview build last year, and you can read his impressions here.