Baldur's Gate countdown website points to imminent reveal

A new Baldur's Gate game will be revealed next week, if a countdown on the game's official website is real and not an optical illusion. It's no surprise: Beamdog said back in January that it would unveil the game in Spring, but it looks like they're rolling it out a bit earlier than expected. Taking place between Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, the yet-to-be-named game is not going to be Baldur's Gate III, but the studio says it is "something bigger than we've ever done before."

The studio actually said a fair bit about the unannounced game back in January. The working title is Adventure Y, and it'll run on the Infinity Engine. Indeed, hints about Adventure Y were emerging as far back as 2012, when Beamdog founder Trent Oster promised it would be "intimately linked to the Bhallspawn [sic] storyline".

In other Beamdog news, it doesn't look likely that Icewind Dale II is going to get the Enhanced Edition treatment any time soon, according to Oster. "The move to 3rd Edition rules would invalidate all the character classes and require a pretty thorough rework of the entire game to bring in the features from our Infinity Plus Engine," he said. "At minimum, nightmares abound."