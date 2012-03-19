Baldur's Gate 3 "our long term goal" says Baldur's Gate: Enhanced dev

The mysterious countdown on the mysterious Baldur's Gate site expired last week to reveal Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition , a prettied up version of the classic RPG with "a variety of modern improvements." A post on the site says that Baldur's Gate 2 will be getting the same treatment, but Beamdog and Overhaul have aspirations beyond simply re-polishing the much loved series up for modern audiences. They want to make a sequel. Overhaul's Cameron Tofer told Gamespy that "Baldur's Gate 3 has been our long term goal."

"We have a lot of things to put in place before such a project can be launched. So currently there is no such project but that's the one we want to do," he added. "Our thoughts have been that Enhanced Edition for BG 1 and 2 just make sense before there's any Baldur's Gate 3."

The Beamdog and Overhaul devs handling the BG Enhanced editions have been watching Brian Fargo's campaign to fund Wasteland 2 with keen interest. "We're totally thinking Kickstarter," said Tofer. "It just makes so much sense and solves so many problems."

Given the success of Double Fine's adventure game campaign and the Wasteland 2 Kickstarter, a similar push for Baldur's Gate 3 could do very well indeed. Would you donate to a BG3 campaign?