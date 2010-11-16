Baldurs Gate 2 now available on Good Old Games

RPG classic Baldur's Gate 2 is now available through Good Old Games. it comes bundled in with the Throne of Baal expansion pack and a collection of other goodies, including the soundtrack, manual, maps and artwork from the game, all for $9.99. Not bad for one of the greatest RPGs of all time. The game can be purchased now from GOG . Baldur's Gate 2 is just the latest in a slew of great old Bioware games to make it onto Good Old Games. The original Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights , the Icewind Dale series and Planescape Torment are also on the service. That's hundreds and hundreds of hours of old school RPG action preserved in one place.