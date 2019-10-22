Assassin's Creed's creator is sorry about all those towers

Patrice Désilets, game director of the original Assassin's Creed and, more recently, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, is very sorry for being responsible for all those towers you've had to climb over the last decade.

During a panel at EGLX, Désilets was asked if he saw himself as stuck with always being known as the "Assassin's Creed guy," even though he left the series before finishing Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood. Prior to Assassin's Creed, he was also the game director for the superb Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

"I dunno man! Honestly, I don't know," he said. "A little bit! If you're going to spend years on something I hope that happens."

But he does feel responsible for starting the trend of making towers a feature of every open world game—everything from Breath of the Wild to The Crew.

"Breath of the Wild, wow! That was a game where you could do anything, once you finished the first half hour or so. Now, you're going to just climb towers and unfog the rest of the map. Sorry...it's my fault..."

He's still making games about climbing stuff, though. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey predates the existence of any kind of buildings, but what are trees if not nature's towers? And Ancestors is covered in them. They're a lot easier to fall off than climb, however, and despite the legacy of Assassin's Creed, it's a surprisingly awkward game.

