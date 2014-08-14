Assassin's Creed Unity will let players "fast track" unlocks with microtransactions

Microtransactions are an effective monetization tool in large part because they seem so innocuous. A dollar here, a dollar there—tiny amounts that nobody's going to miss, but they add up, sometimes alarmingly quickly. The free-to-play model is built almost entirely upon microtransactions and it's starting to turn up in major triple-A releases too, including Assassin's Creed Unity, which will allow players to "fast track" unlocks instead of earning them through gameplay.

Ubisoft confirmed the presence of microtransactions in Assassin's Creed Unity during a presentation at Gamescom . It didn't go into detail about how the system will work but according to Total Xbox , it seems like a fairly straightforward system of paying for immediate access to in-game gear. Senior Producer Vincent Pontbriand acknowledged that evolving industry trends have had an influence on the development of the game, but added that they won't "fundamentally change what we're trying to do."

"If we think it fits the gameplay, or the brand itself, the core values, we're willing to take those risks," he said. "If not, then not. We're not going to make any compromises."

