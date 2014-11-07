Assassin's Creed Unity trailer will hopefully be the last

Look, Ubisoft, please, I'm begging you. Stop this madness.

Look, Ubisoft, I get it. You're excited about your upcoming games, but would you look at this shit. That is too many trailers. You've gone too far.

Watching video depictions of ostentatiously dressed freerunners bounding around revolutionary France now pains me. It makes me want to punch things. Maybe video game trailers make you violent?

Ubisoft, please.

Ubisoft. Stop it. I'm begging you.

Everyone who could possibly know what Assassin's Creed: Unity is, now knows what Assassin's Creed: Unity is.

Knock it off with the Far Cry trailers, too.

Ubisoft.

Please.

Stop.

Here's the launch trailer for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

Assassin's Creed: Unity is out 14 November in the UK, 11 November in the US.