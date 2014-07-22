Assassin's Creed: Unity "experience trailer" shows off new lighting and animation

According to Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed trailer, Unity is an experience materially different from anything Ubisoft has designed before. A truly immersive experience revolutionized by new-gen technologies and a next-gen engine that brings characters alive like never before possible. Is it visceral? You bet it is.

The empty buzzwords may fly fast and furious in Ubisoft's new "experience trailer," but they're paired with five minutes of exciting footage from Unity and some cool glimpses of the Anvil engine powering Assassin's Creed. The scale of digital Paris is especially impressive. I don't know if Notre Dame is a triumph of digital architecture, but I definitely want to climb it.

If you're interested in the tools Ubisoft uses to make Assassin's Creed, check out IGN's longer Making Assassin's Creed video series. The latest update, focusing on "next generation technology," shows off Ubisoft's development tools, with several minutes of footage dedicated to facial animations and building Paris.