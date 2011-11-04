Assassin's Creed Revelations trailers show multiplayer murder

[VAMS id="62Cw1Bnx2VodF"]

Assassin's Creed Revelation's multiplayer mode has its own context and ongoing plot line that will reveal itself between matches as you level up and become more powerful. You play as the baddies, Templar trainees looking to learn the arts of murder by murdering each other repeatedly in the Animus.

The genetic memory machine is a great conceit, allowing characters from any point in history to dive into the past's most famous cities for a spot of deathmatch. The trailer above reveals a number of different modes, including a version of capture the flag in which assassins must capture enemy relics and race back to their own base, with everyone in pursuit. See a second multiplayer trailer below. Does anyone else find the narrator's voice incredibly familiar?

[VAMS id="yM7ScU1etMwYL"]