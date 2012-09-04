Assassin's Creed 3 multiplayer to tell ongoing story with monthly challenges

Ubisoft designers have told CVG that Assassin's Creed 3's multiplayer mode will take a more prominent storytelling role than its predecessors. The ongoing tale will be told through a series of monthly challenges that can be completed to unlock "new content."

"The multiplayer is so big today that it's already a game on its own. We've been given the right to develop the Abstergo storyline since the beginning, which is a big responsibility," game director Damien Kieken told CVG. Abstergo is the company behind the Animus, the magical techno-chair that lets users access inhabit genetic memories. It looks as though the technology has been made public as an entertainment device in Assassin's Creed 3, for nefarious reasons, no doubt.

According to a disembodied voice in a recent trailer , "Abstergo Entertainment will give you insights on the company's future initiatives by granting you access to files and information on products that will soon hit the market." These dossiers could be a useful storytelling device, but according to Kieken we can look forward to more than a few files over the coming year.

"As you progress in the game and level up your character, you access these files and videos. Every month you'll have new challenges to unlock new content that will continue the storyline throughout the year," he said.

This chimes with a Gamestop employee memo picked up by Kotaku , which mentions a Call of Duty Elite/Battlefield Premium style season pass.

"we are currently in the process of creating a complementary development team that will begin working on post-launch episodic content," said the note. "We know you're familiar with the "Season Pass" concept and, beginning shortly, we'll start to take pre-orders of our very own."

Assassin's Creed 3 will arrive on PC on November 20 in the US, and November 23 in the UK. Would you put down money for a multiplayer season pass?