Assassin's Creed 3 gets debut trailer, new engine, release date

The debut Assassin's Creed 3 trailer suggests that Ubisoft are planning to take Assassin's Creed to the wide open plains and forests of early America. Up until now they've relied on heavily built-up cities to support its assassins' free-running style, from the behaviour of our new hero in this trailer, it looks as though we'll be vaulting through trees instead.

It won't all be countryside, though. Ubisoft promise a range of locations from the "untamed frontier" to "bustling chaotic towns" and even scenes set on battlefields like the one shown at the end of the trailer. We'll be playing as "Ratohnaké:ton," aka "Connor," an assassin of "Native American and English heritage."

Assassin's Creed 3 is being built in a new engine called "Ubisoft-AnvilNext," which promises much improved visuals, animations and enemy AI. Ubi say it's been in production for the last three years across seven studios, with Ubisoft Montreal at the head of the team. It'll be out on October 31. Expect to hear more as GDC unfolds.