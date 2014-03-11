Arma 3's final campaign DLC gets a release date and new details

Uh-oh, it's a news about a military simulation. I'd better break out that list of military jargon , so I can at least appear to know what I'm talking about... Ah good, now I can cheesedick my way through this article.

Arma 3's final DLC campaign will be deploying next week, giving the game's buyers free access to the final third of its singleplayer story. Called "Win", it's probably no surprise how things are going to end, but - up until that inevitable conclusion - will give players a taste of the largest-scale combat yet seen in its episodes. It'll made available on March 20th.

Bohemia Interactive's press release outlines the campaign's contents:

"The final act follows the situation as it escalates further, with NATO forces in the Mediterranean on the brink of all-out war with the AAF and their strategic partners, CSAT. Given greater responsibility – and facing a more formidable enemy – players must deploy all the skills and experience they've gathered to bring the flashpoint to a resolution."

In addition to the new episode, the free DLC will also introduce three new vehicles: the A-164 Wipeout, the To-199 Neophron, and the Tempest transport truck. As an introduction to the new To-199 Neophron aircraft, a Showcase scenario will accompany the update. Finally, the island itself is getting a bit of an overhaul, with added points of interest including an athletics stadium and a hotel compound.

Arma 3's Win DLC will be automatically downloaded through Steam as of its release next week.