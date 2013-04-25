Arma 3 community guide explains teamwork tactics

I always assumed "teamwork" meant "don't actively hunt and kill the people on my squad". Anything more than that - like some semblance of community or co-ordination - was just a happy accident. So seeing ShackTactical's Andrew " Dslyecxi " Gluck explain how to effectively create a symbiotic relationship with the rest of your team is something of an eye-opener. Communication? Awareness? Not firing randomly while spinning around, jumping wildly and shouting "BULLET-COPTER"? Whoever would have thought?

This is the third Bohemia licensed community video, designed to help Arma newbies make a smoother transition into the world of military simming. If you missed them, you'll find the first two parts below.