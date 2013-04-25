Popular

Arma 3 community guide explains teamwork tactics

By

Arma 3 - team

I always assumed "teamwork" meant "don't actively hunt and kill the people on my squad". Anything more than that - like some semblance of community or co-ordination - was just a happy accident. So seeing ShackTactical's Andrew " Dslyecxi " Gluck explain how to effectively create a symbiotic relationship with the rest of your team is something of an eye-opener. Communication? Awareness? Not firing randomly while spinning around, jumping wildly and shouting "BULLET-COPTER"? Whoever would have thought?

This is the third Bohemia licensed community video, designed to help Arma newbies make a smoother transition into the world of military simming. If you missed them, you'll find the first two parts below.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments