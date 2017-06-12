Ark: Survival Evolved will leave Early Access in August

Amidst the hustle, bustle, and blinding chaos of E3, Studio Wildcard has very quietly announced a big bit of Ark: Survival Evolved news: A release date of August 8, worldwide and across all platforms.

"During the past two years, millions of Ark players have built gigantic bases, captured and trained armies of dinosaurs, crafted armories full of weapons and eaten billions of pounds of Jurassic creature-kabobs. With their help, we’re about to reach the completion of core content for Ark: Survival Evolved and release the full game to the world," studio co-founder and co-creative director Jeremy Stieglitz said.

"For those players who were excited with every update during Early Access, Ark’s going to become even more fun with surprise new content at launch & beyond, as we will continue to have a staggering amount of additional gameplay, creatures, and story elements in the works."

Studio Wildcard also announced that the modder-made map Ragnarok is being released today on Steam as the game's first official expansion, and also the first mod to be integrated into Ark through the sponsored mod program. The new map will feature:

A 144 sq kilometer map designed to be explored by land, sea or air

Tons of harvest-able or gatherable resources

Caves of all shapes and sizes, each designed to be built in

Distinct variations on former ARK creatures, as well a special brand-new creature unique to Ragnarok

Build tree platforms on unique trees/rocks

Expansive biomes that were built to reward hardy explorers

Some of the most challenging dungeons in ARK will await players

An active volcano that while erupting yields a high amount of resources in the form of lava crystal

Beautiful vistas and base locations as far as the eye can see

Hot springs that while dormant yield a relaxing buff, but when active, become dangerous

Ruins to not only explore but that can also be incorporated into base builds

A vast ocean with its own ecosystem

Upcoming future desert biome to find and tame creatures

Upcoming Explorer Notes that hold the key to Ragnarok's secrets and history

The Ragnarok expansion is free on Steam, although Studio Wildcard warned that it "is still in primary development, and so it will continue to expand with updates over time."

It's great to have finally a release date, although to a large extent (for those of us on PC, anyway) it's symbolic: You can just nip over to Steam and buy the thing right now—still in Early Access, mind—for $30/£23/€28.